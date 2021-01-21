Neumark Market Capitalization Hits $4.30 Million (NEU)

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last week, Neumark has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. Neumark has a total market capitalization of $4.30 million and approximately $3,798.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neumark token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000406 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00062391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.38 or 0.00537753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00042162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,226.33 or 0.03916459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00016958 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Neumark Profile

NEU is a token. It launched on November 12th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 66,306,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,788,448 tokens. The official message board for Neumark is blog.neufund.org . The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neumark’s official website is neufund.org . Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Neumark

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using U.S. dollars.

