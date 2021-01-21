NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Trading 21.8% Higher

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) traded up 21.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.94 and last traded at $8.65. 1,220,940 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 271% from the average session volume of 329,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NeuBase Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.03. The firm has a market cap of $200.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 0.41.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 206.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 18,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Institutional investors own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

