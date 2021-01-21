NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.13

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.13 and traded as high as $4.56. NetSol Technologies shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 28,017 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $51.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $12.65 million during the quarter.

In other news, CFO Roger Kent Almond sold 10,000 shares of NetSol Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,831.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Najeeb Ghauri bought 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $31,291.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 31,300 shares of company stock valued at $104,981. Insiders own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NetSol Technologies stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,029 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of NetSol Technologies worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

