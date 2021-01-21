NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.70

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.70 and last traded at $30.51, with a volume of 3698 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 101.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.42 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,337.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $155,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetScout Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTCT)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

