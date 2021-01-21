Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $650.00 at KeyCorp

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $634.00 to $650.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. CSFB reiterated a hold rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Netflix from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $572.97.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $586.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $513.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $502.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix has a 1-year low of $290.25 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.57, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 460,566 shares of company stock valued at $241,501,445 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,531,546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,765,879,000 after acquiring an additional 125,297 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $1,654,518,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Netflix by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,008,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,504,333,000 after acquiring an additional 140,674 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $1,024,473,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,950,745 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $975,432,000 after acquiring an additional 50,016 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

