Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1,525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 target price (up previously from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.00.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 460,566 shares of company stock worth $241,501,445 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $13.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $572.64. The company had a trading volume of 406,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,447,021. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $252.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $513.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $502.77. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.25 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

