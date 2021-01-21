Needham & Company LLC Increases Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $120.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its target price raised by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.95% from the company’s current price.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.61.

Get Chewy alerts:

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $104.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.76 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $115.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.00 and its 200 day moving average is $67.46.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Chewy news, Director James A. Star sold 22,500 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $2,237,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 117,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $12,946,576.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,495 shares in the company, valued at $12,125,721.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 652,089 shares of company stock worth $60,251,442. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 509.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,336,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,680 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 489.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,490 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Chewy by 675.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 613,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,648,000 after purchasing an additional 534,550 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 331.8% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 459,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,211,000 after purchasing an additional 353,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 16.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,075,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

See Also: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.