Neblio (NEBL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.18 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Neblio has a total market cap of $14.18 million and $927,905.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002674 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00020341 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00009194 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004241 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,374,863 coins and its circulating supply is 16,950,947 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

