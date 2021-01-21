Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) Receives $36.81 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.31.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NAV. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of NAV stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $43.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,685. Navistar International has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $45.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.66.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.88. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Navistar International will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $109,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,024.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Navistar International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Navistar International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,930,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Navistar International by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Navistar International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $575,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

