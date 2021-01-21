Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of precision diagnostics and radiopharmaceutical agents for diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer. The Company’s radiopharmaceutical development programs include: Lymphoseek(R), AZD4694 and RIGScan(TM). Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly Neoprobe Corporation, is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. “

Shares of NAVB opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.94. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $5.36.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,310.93% and a negative return on equity of 372.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 62,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.

