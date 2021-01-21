Native Utility Token (NUT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $22.94 Million

Native Utility Token (CURRENCY:NUT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Native Utility Token has a market cap of $22.94 million and $329.00 worth of Native Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Native Utility Token has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Native Utility Token token can currently be purchased for about $23.34 or 0.00074308 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Native Utility Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00051194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00126457 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00072888 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.23 or 0.00284101 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00068771 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Native Utility Token Token Profile

Native Utility Token launched on February 26th, 2019. Native Utility Token’s total supply is 9,998,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 982,854 tokens. Native Utility Token’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . Native Utility Token’s official website is eosdt.com

Native Utility Token Token Trading

Native Utility Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Native Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Native Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Native Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Native Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Native Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.