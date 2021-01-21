National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.60

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.50.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

