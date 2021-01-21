National Bank Financial Boosts Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$190.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$168.00 to C$190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$136.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$122.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$168.00 to C$173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of CTC.A opened at C$172.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$169.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$145.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.20. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$67.15 and a 1-year high of C$181.57.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

