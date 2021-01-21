Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) is HWG Holdings LP’s 3rd Largest Position

HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,264 shares during the quarter. Natera comprises 7.4% of HWG Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Natera were worth $14,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 602.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

NASDAQ:NTRA traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.62. 4,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,217. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.62 and a 200 day moving average of $74.39. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $127.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. The business had revenue of $98.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTRA. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Natera from $92.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.73.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 61,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $4,601,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total value of $7,317,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 572,574 shares in the company, valued at $46,555,991.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 472,025 shares of company stock worth $41,055,454 over the last ninety days. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.