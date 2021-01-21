Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1,029.2% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NDAQ stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.44. 22,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,940. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.66 and a twelve month high of $144.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.59.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.07 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.63.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

