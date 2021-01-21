Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.94) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.78). Nabriva Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($2.90) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.00) to ($4.83). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($2.56). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nabriva Therapeutics.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,682.55% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Nabriva Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $450.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.42. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBRV. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 134,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 24,808 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 633,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 266,166 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after buying an additional 1,418,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.