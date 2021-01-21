Myriad Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7,975.00 (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. In the last seven days, Myriad has traded down 29% against the US dollar. Myriad has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $7,975.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,765,483,000 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org

Buying and Selling Myriad

Myriad can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

