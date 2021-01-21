Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) PT Raised to C$12.25

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$11.25 to C$12.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MTL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.78.

MTL opened at C$10.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.55, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.76. Mullen Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.11.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$290.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$288.77 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

