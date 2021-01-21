Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) PT Raised to C$12.25

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$11.25 to C$12.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MTL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.78.
MTL opened at C$10.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.55, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.76. Mullen Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.11.
Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) Company Profile
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
