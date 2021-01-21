MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Announces $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

MSA Safety has raised its dividend by 23.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

Shares of MSA stock opened at $161.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.04 and its 200-day moving average is $135.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 0.96. MSA Safety has a 52 week low of $83.57 and a 52 week high of $161.72.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $304.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.10 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that MSA Safety will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSA. Sidoti began coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSA Safety presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

In other MSA Safety news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $139,630.00. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total value of $98,765.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,847 shares of company stock worth $10,485,212 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

