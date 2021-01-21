MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Stock Price Down 6.3%

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) traded down 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.52 and last traded at $7.60. 630,599 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 449,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on MRC Global in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.64.

Get MRC Global alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $625.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.89 million. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 10.67%. Research analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MRC Global by 15.4% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 222,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 353,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRC Global Company Profile (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.