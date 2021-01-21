Morpheus.Network (MRPH) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.88 Million

Morpheus.Network (CURRENCY:MRPH) traded up 32.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Morpheus.Network token can currently be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00002775 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Morpheus.Network has a market cap of $45.24 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Morpheus.Network has traded 99% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00062210 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.45 or 0.00545301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00043151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,349.81 or 0.03905913 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00016473 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00012944 BTC.

Morpheus.Network Token Profile

Morpheus.Network (MRPH) is a token. It launched on May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 tokens. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Morpheus.Network is medium.com/@themorpheus . Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network . Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto

Morpheus.Network Token Trading

Morpheus.Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus.Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morpheus.Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

