Morgan Stanley Sells 5,339 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,339 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of Nabors Industries worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NBR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 214.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 59,547 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 127.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 42,736 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 119.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the third quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBR stock opened at $65.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.97 and its 200-day moving average is $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.77. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $143.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($24.63) by $1.21. The business had revenue of $437.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.11 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($18.50) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -79.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

