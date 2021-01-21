Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AHEXY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Adecco Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $33.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Adecco Group has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average of $27.99. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 552.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adecco Group will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

