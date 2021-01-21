Morgan Stanley Purchases 280,517 Shares of iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) by 931.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,517 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of iBio worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iBio by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 51,914 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in iBio in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in iBio by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 849,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 355,099 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iBio in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iBio in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iBio stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 16.84, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. iBio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter. iBio had a negative net margin of 1,005.62% and a negative return on equity of 55.71%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down from $3.10) on shares of iBio in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.

