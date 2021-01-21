Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the third quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MS. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In other news, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.99. 777,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,867,896. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.98. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $77.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $135.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

