Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $74.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $135.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $77.76.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In related news, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.