Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Issues Earnings Results

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MS stock opened at $74.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.76 and its 200 day moving average is $55.98. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $77.76.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MS. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.64.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Hutham S. Olayan purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

