Morgan Stanley Lowers Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 67.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94,492 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 198,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 14.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.2% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 296,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period.

PEB stock opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.65. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $26.03.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.61). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $76.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.52%.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 22,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $471,777.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,368. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.64.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

