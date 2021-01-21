Morgan Stanley Lowers Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $352.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $357.00 to $352.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on BIIB. Cowen lowered shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Truist lowered shares of Biogen to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $342.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Biogen to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.97.

Shares of BIIB opened at $270.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.81 and its 200 day moving average is $268.50. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 84.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,704,000 after acquiring an additional 316,681 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 223.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 236,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,042,000 after acquiring an additional 163,257 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 39.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 563,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,728,000 after acquiring an additional 160,408 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 36.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 524,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,737,000 after acquiring an additional 140,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at about $32,891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

