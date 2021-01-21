Morgan Stanley Has $624,000 Stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,795 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 18.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,573,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,519,000 after purchasing an additional 699,828 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 17.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,584,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,184,000 after purchasing an additional 238,001 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 84.4% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 376,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 172,221 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at about $2,369,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 40,114 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

Shares of EPC opened at $34.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $38.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.44.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $488.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.37 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 4,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $144,687.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,273 shares in the company, valued at $116,813.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

