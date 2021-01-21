Morgan Stanley Has $600,000 Position in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Peoples Financial Services worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PFIS opened at $39.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.48. The company has a market cap of $288.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.14. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $49.70.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.86 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 25.36%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Peoples Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.