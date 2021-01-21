Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,763 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 43,569 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $5,536,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,657 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 102,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KRO opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.25. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average is $13.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $416.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.28 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. Kronos Worldwide’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

