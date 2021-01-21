Morgan Stanley Buys 4,633 Shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Systemax worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Systemax by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Systemax by 238.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Systemax during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Systemax by 0.7% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 851,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Systemax by 41.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. 29.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Systemax alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Systemax from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE:SYX opened at $38.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.48. Systemax Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average of $26.94.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $285.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.00 million. Systemax had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 37.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Systemax Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.42%.

In other news, SVP Ritesh Chaturbedi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $113,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,654.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry Litwin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $715,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,354 shares of company stock valued at $7,006,180 in the last three months. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

Further Reading: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Systemax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Systemax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.