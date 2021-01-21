Morgan Stanley Buys 1,995 Shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.62% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCAL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 288,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 65.1% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $608,000.

NASDAQ:FCAL opened at $54.41 on Thursday. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

