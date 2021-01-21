Morgan Stanley Boosts Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target to $49.00

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.62% from the stock’s previous close.

FAST has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.45.

FAST opened at $48.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $51.89. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.44 and a 200-day moving average of $46.91.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total value of $352,996.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 10.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,013,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,985,000 after purchasing an additional 366,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fastenal by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,863,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,203,000 after buying an additional 1,305,165 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,754,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,271,000 after buying an additional 812,811 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,324,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,918,000 after buying an additional 169,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,928,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,940,000 after acquiring an additional 98,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

