Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Aurubis AG (NDA.F) (ETR:NDA) a €60.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Aurubis AG (NDA.F) (ETR:NDA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €60.40 ($71.06) target price on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Aurubis AG (NDA.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €60.49 ($71.16).

ETR NDA opened at €66.12 ($77.79) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €64.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €60.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Aurubis AG has a fifty-two week low of €30.05 ($35.35) and a fifty-two week high of €69.84 ($82.16).

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

