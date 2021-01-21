Montage Gold Corp. (MAU.V) (CVE:MAU) Given a C$2.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$2.00 price objective on Montage Gold Corp. (MAU.V) (CVE:MAU) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Beacon Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Montage Gold Corp. (MAU.V) in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of Montage Gold Corp. (MAU.V) stock opened at C$1.00 on Wednesday. Montage Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.75 and a twelve month high of C$1.27.

Montage Gold Corp. (TSXV:MAU) is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration and development company focused on opportunities in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project ("MGP"), located in northwest CÃ´te d'Ivoire, which hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource of 52.5Mt grading 0.91 g/t for 1,536koz of gold, based on a 0.5 g/t cutoff grade.

