Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Receives $25.15 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.15.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Momo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Momo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,130,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Momo by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Momo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Momo by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,266,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,326 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Momo by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,129,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,748,000 after acquiring an additional 381,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.72. 4,697,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,100,045. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Momo has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $36.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.54.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The information services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.75. Momo had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Momo will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

