Moeda Loyalty Points Trading Down 5.4% This Week (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market capitalization of $10.95 million and $659,232.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001743 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00061994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.50 or 0.00551547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005831 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00042403 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,240.63 or 0.03876800 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016499 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

MDA is a token. It launched on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

