Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) Stock Price Down 4%

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOBQ)’s share price was down 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.35. Approximately 878 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.04.

Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter. Mobiquity Technologies had a negative return on equity of 768.92% and a negative net margin of 329.63%. The business had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter.

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a location data intelligence company in the United States. It provides location data and insights on consumer's real-world behavior and trends for use in marketing and research; and solutions for mobile data collection and analysis.

