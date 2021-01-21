Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.04

Shares of Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.04 and traded as high as $2.26. Mitsubishi Motors shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 53,300 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.18.

About Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOF)

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, markets, and sells automobiles, and related component and replacement parts in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company's products include cars and motors vehicles; and automobile engines, transmissions, and press parts.

