Mithril (MITH) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6.01 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 21st. One Mithril token can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Mithril has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. Mithril has a market capitalization of $10.01 million and approximately $6.01 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00010555 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.92 or 0.00346168 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Mithril Token Profile

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.