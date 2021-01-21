Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 46 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEN. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Penumbra from $265.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Penumbra from $292.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.86.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $2,121,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Arani Bose sold 1,902 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.19, for a total value of $485,371.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 558,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,589,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,814 shares of company stock worth $7,602,390. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $242.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of -899.22 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.82. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.80 and a fifty-two week high of $277.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $151.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

