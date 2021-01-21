Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,037 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $703,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Express by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 4,642,180 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $561,286,000 after acquiring an additional 28,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 90,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXP. UBS Group raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, 140166 cut American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.46.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,358,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $128.94 on Thursday. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.49. The firm has a market cap of $103.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

