Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000.

IWR opened at $71.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.74 and a 200 day moving average of $61.41. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $71.86.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

