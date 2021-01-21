Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 64.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 286,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,553,000 after purchasing an additional 27,552 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 797.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 32,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.86.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total transaction of $62,311.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,302,557.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,617 shares in the company, valued at $954,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,740 shares of company stock worth $10,568,882. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $159.64 on Thursday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.23 and a 12-month high of $177.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.51. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

