Mission Wealth Management LP Has $571,000 Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in V.F. were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VFC. 140166 upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $69.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.79.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $82.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.96 and its 200-day moving average is $73.81. The stock has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -633.31, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $95.15.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $4,969,714.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,969,237.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $4,190,599.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,741,043.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,299 shares of company stock worth $11,290,112. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.