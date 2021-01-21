Mission Wealth Management LP Has $427,000 Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,644 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in FedEx by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

Shares of FDX opened at $251.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $305.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $269.28 and a 200-day moving average of $241.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $3,410,487.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,048,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

