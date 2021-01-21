Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 15,923 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 94.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,923 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 0.06% of IMAX worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IMAX by 310.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,684,000 after purchasing an additional 990,702 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IMAX during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,774,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IMAX by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after purchasing an additional 440,683 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,337,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in IMAX by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 91,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $18.62 on Thursday. IMAX Co. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.85.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.45). IMAX had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 50.83%. The company had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMAX shares. B. Riley raised their price target on IMAX from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

