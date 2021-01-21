Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Price Tops $315.94 (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 21st. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $3.89 million and approximately $196,918.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can currently be bought for about $315.94 or 0.00977477 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00050957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00123375 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00072886 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00276467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00067484 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 12,321 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.